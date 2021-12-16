BREAKING: Winning Lotto ticket sold at shop in Limerick village

A COUNTY Limerick shopkeeper is celebrating after one of his customers won more than €250,000 in the Lotto midweek draw.

The lucky player is one of three people who matched five numbers and the bonus in last night's draw.

As the main jackpot of €19,060,800 has been capped, larger prizes were on offer lower-tier winners.

Over 166,000 players scooped prizes across the country including three players from Limerick, Kerry and Westmeath who each won €283,017.

The Kerry and Westmeath winners bought their tickets online while the Limerick player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at Moloneys on Main Street in Broadford.

Shop owner Dan Moloney, who only took over the running of the shop in August, says he was delighted to hear the good news.

“Everyone in the shop is thrilled with the news. This is the biggest Lotto prize that we have ever sold so it’s great news and such good timing in the lead up to Christmas. I am sure that there will be lots of plans being made now for the win. There will certainly be celebrations in the store today.”

For the record, the winning numbers for last night’s draw were: 04, 10, 21, 27, 41, 42. The bonus was18.

The National Lottery is advised the Limerick winner to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe.

All three winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.