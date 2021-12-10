Mental Health De-Escalation Team to be established in Limerick

LIMERICK is to establish a multi-agency Mental Health De-Escalation Team next year.

The proposed pilot scheme will be made up of mental health professionals, paramedics, and specially trained members of the Gardaí.

The 24-hour team will be tasked with responding to out of hours calls, and will contact the concerned party, triage them and either treat them or refer them to an appropriate service provider.

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan referred to the increase in mental health issues in Limerick throughout the pandemic, exposing how under resourced these services are in the county.

“In Limerick we have seen the CAMHS service be overwhelmed with referrals. On many occasions voluntary organizations have stepped up and done an incredible job supporting those in need.

Conscious of the efforts of many groups, he commended the work of the volunteers at the Haven Hub, Limerick Suicide Watch and Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention.

The Sinn Féin Deputy spoke on the devastating outcomes that untreated mental health issues can have.

“The outcome of a failure to treat mental health issues is too often sadly suicide. In my home county, Limerick, we have lost too many, often young people to suicide.”

He alluded to the hearkening sound of a helicopter over the River Shannon as the signal that, tragically, another life has been lost, with another family devastated by suicide.

In response to his question regarding when the pilot scheme would be launched, Deputy Quinlivan was advised that it is expected to be ready in 2022.

He also referenced a similar scheme that was launched in the north and how it has helped in treating injured parties, while diverting them away from Emergency Department presentation.

“If staffed and funded correctly, this pilot can work. This scheme could be a game changer in that regard,” he added.