Search

01 Dec 2021

Limerick driving instructor to skip into the night for charity fundraiser

Local man to raise funds for essential lifesaving equipment

Mike Shyne, a local driving instructor, will be skipping in support of Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK man is skipping into the night in a bid to raise vital funds for Treaty Suicide Prevention.

Castleconnell native Mike Shyne, a local driving instructor, has organised his own Skip for Life fundraiser, which will take place between the bridges in Limerick city at midnight on December 8.

Prompted by the heartbreaking struggles he has heard of those battling with their mental health, Mike wants to support the voluntary work of the “unsung heroes” that patrol the city’s riversides.

“I sleep better at night knowing they are watching out for what could be my friend, family, me or someone I don't even know,” he told the Limerick Leader.

Arriving on the night with spare skipping ropes, he hopes that people will join him in skipping for the duration of Dermot Kennedy’s song Better Days are Coming.

The idea behind skipping has sat in his mind for some time, since he first started giving driving lessons to Limerick boxing champion Andy Lee, who, he adds, passed his test first time.

“When I would call for him, he would always be skipping or training. That’s where I grew to love it,” he admitted.

Funds raised will go towards essential lifesaving equipment for Treaty Suicide Prevention, and Mike is hoping that the Limerick public will come up trumps with their renowned generosity.

As an added thank you, Mike has collected six spot prizes, for a draw which will take place on December 11.

Included are a gift voucher for Sosume’s online shop, simulated flying lessons in Shannon, An Aranna hair experience gift card, a secret surprise and two Garth Brooks concert tickets along with a hotel stay.

To support the fundraiser, click here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media