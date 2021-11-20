Limerick people to take part in organ donor remembrance service

LIMERICK people will take part in the 36th Annual Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving this weekend.

Thousands of organ donor families and transplant recipients will tune in to watch the service which has been organised by the Irish Kidney Association.

The interfaith service will be broadcast at 2.15pm this Sunday on the RTÉ News Channel. The service will also streamed on the RTÉ Player tomorrow afternoon.

This is the second year that the service will be held virtually with 64,000 households tuning in to watch last year.

For organ donor families, the annual service is an opportunity to remember their loved ones and for transplant patients to honour the 'gifts of life' they have received.

The service will feature music and song as well as symbolic processions, scriptures and readings from members of the congregation.

During the service Patrick Shanahan and Mary Dillon, the husband and sister of road traffic victim Siobhan Shanahan will bring forgot-me-nots to the altar.

Siobhan was a native of Ballybunion and late of Adare who passed away in April this year, had worked as an Organ Donor Manager at University Hospital Limerick supporting grieving families in their decision to donate.

Larry Moloney, native of Bruree, will carry the cross to the altar in the opening procession to honour his late wife, Rose, who became an organ donor following a brain haemorrhage.

Larry was watched on by his son Shane Moloney, who lives in Thurles and is a garda stationed in Carlow town.

The Irish Kidney Association is asking the public to take part in the service during the symbolic Service of Life Ceremony.

The association wants households all over Ireland to light a candle in memory of deceased donors who gave the gift of life.

Organ Donor Cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050.

You can also visit IKA.ie or download a free ‘digital organ donor card’ APP to your phone.