UMHL to host virtual Ceremony of Remembrance

UNIVERSITY Maternity Hospital Limerick will host their annual Ceremony of Remembrance virtually on Sunday November 21.

UMHL are holding the ceremony for families who have experienced loss at The Church of the Holy Rosary, Ennis Road, Limerick at 5pm.

The ceremony will be live streamed and will also be recorded and shared on the parish website for those who cannot watch live.

Fr Des McAuliffe will lead the service that acknowledges pregnancies that were lost, and the babies who have died through miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death.

Marie Hunt, Clinical Midwife Specialist Bereavement and Loss, UMHL, said that the ceremony was for all bereaved families and not only those who had experienced a loss more recently.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Marie said: “Throughout the pandemic we have had to deliver our services differently, and this virtual service of remembrance is another example of this.

"We encourage all families in the MidWest who have experienced such a devastating loss to join with us in the company of a family member for the online ceremony.

"We will remember all babies and the families who grieve them in a special way on the day".

You can view the service live on the parish website.