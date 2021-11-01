Search

Injured walker airlifted to Limerick hospital following accident on Galtee Mountains

Injured walker airlifted from Galtee Mountains

Rescue 117 helicopter pictured during the rescue operation on the Galtee Mountains I PICTURE: SEMRA

Aileen Hahesy

AN INJURED man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick following an incident on the Galtee Mountains over the weekend.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association has confirmed that its members were called out by An Garda Siochana shortly after lunchtime on Saturday after the hiker suffered a suspected broken left near Galteemore. 

The man was was with a group of walkers when the accident happened. 

A SEMRA spokesperson said about half of its team responded to the call out while the Rescue 117 - the Waterford-based Coastguard helicopter -  was also deployed to the scene.

Rescue 117 landed on the mountainside and evacuated the injured man - transferring him to University Hospital Limerick.

His condition is not life-threatening. 

