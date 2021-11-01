Injured walker airlifted to Limerick hospital following accident on Galtee Mountains

Rescue 117 helicopter pictured during the rescue operation on the Galtee Mountains I PICTURE: SEMRA
AN INJURED man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick following an incident on the Galtee Mountains over the weekend.
The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association has confirmed that its members were called out by An Garda Siochana shortly after lunchtime on Saturday after the hiker suffered a suspected broken left near Galteemore.
The man was was with a group of walkers when the accident happened.
A SEMRA spokesperson said about half of its team responded to the call out while the Rescue 117 - the Waterford-based Coastguard helicopter - was also deployed to the scene.
@SE_Mount_Rescue responded to a callout from @GardaTraffic on the Galtees shortly after lunch after a walker suffered a suspected broken leg on Galtymore. @R117Waterford was able to land and evacuate the casualty as SEMRA members made their way up the mountain. pic.twitter.com/ySDKjt7Mcl— SE Mountain Rescue (@SE_Mount_Rescue) October 30, 2021
Rescue 117 landed on the mountainside and evacuated the injured man - transferring him to University Hospital Limerick.
His condition is not life-threatening.
Gardai are investigating reports that a young student was 'needle-spiked' on a night out in Limerick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.