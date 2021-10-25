Search

25/10/2021

Sustainability a key focus for European Week for Waste Reduction

Sustainability a key focus for European Week for Waste Reduction

LEO Limerick, Limerick City and County Council and social enterprises present ‘Lunch & Learn’ webinars

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

Limerick is taking the fight to climate change through several key webinars focusing on sustainability and the circular economy.

The “Lunch & Learn” talk series is running between November 20 to 28 as part of European Week for Waste Reduction.

The first webinar on Wednesday November 24, will focus on sustainability with a special focus on how businesses, especially micro and small businesses can be more sustainable, reduce waste and support their climate action efforts.

Hosted by the award-winning Christine Wilson of Peahead Eco and Mary Ryan from the Green for Micro programme, they will share their knowledge, insight and invaluable experience of embracing sustainability in business.

Christine Wilson said: “We love this planet and by giving would-be-waste materials another life we can inspire others to see value in everything around us. Our sustainable bags gained the Editor’s Pick of The National United Arab Emirates.”

Peahead Eco is an emerging design studio inspired by nature with a passion for the environment.

An award-winning company, Peahead Eco addresses sustainability through large scale upcycled art works, speaking events and workshops along with functional product design.

Their ethos is to develop designs with a cultural and emotional connection. Encompassing eco, green, ethical and sustainable practices with a true sense of place.

The Green for Micro Programme is a new initiative from the Local Enterprise Offices Network.

Mary Ryan outlined their objectives: “The aim of Green for Micro is to target Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) of 10 employees or fewer and raise awareness of how they can develop sustainable business practices and the cost savings they can make as a result”

The second webinar’s focus is Limerick-based and runs in partnership with Cairde Social Enterprises, Adapt Shop and Tait Enterprises and focuses on the circular economy.

On Friday November 26 at 1pm, they will be sharing their thoughts and expertise about Reuse and Upcycling.

The three organisations will give their unique experiences and will share their knowledge of upcycling, paint reuse and learning to embrace second hand ‘stuff’.

The webinar series are a collaboration between Limerick City and County Council and the Local Enterprise Office Limerick along with Cairde Social Enterprises, Adapt Shop and Tait Enterprises.

To register for the first Webinar via Zoom on Wednesday 24 November click here.

To register for the second ‘Lunch & Learn’ Zoom Seminar, on Friday 26 November, please click here.

Gardai appeal for witnesses to 'serious two car head-on collision' in Limerick

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media