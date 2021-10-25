Sustainability a key focus for European Week for Waste Reduction

Limerick is taking the fight to climate change through several key webinars focusing on sustainability and the circular economy.

The “Lunch & Learn” talk series is running between November 20 to 28 as part of European Week for Waste Reduction.

The first webinar on Wednesday November 24, will focus on sustainability with a special focus on how businesses, especially micro and small businesses can be more sustainable, reduce waste and support their climate action efforts.

Hosted by the award-winning Christine Wilson of Peahead Eco and Mary Ryan from the Green for Micro programme, they will share their knowledge, insight and invaluable experience of embracing sustainability in business.

Christine Wilson said: “We love this planet and by giving would-be-waste materials another life we can inspire others to see value in everything around us. Our sustainable bags gained the Editor’s Pick of The National United Arab Emirates.”

Peahead Eco is an emerging design studio inspired by nature with a passion for the environment.

An award-winning company, Peahead Eco addresses sustainability through large scale upcycled art works, speaking events and workshops along with functional product design.

Their ethos is to develop designs with a cultural and emotional connection. Encompassing eco, green, ethical and sustainable practices with a true sense of place.

The Green for Micro Programme is a new initiative from the Local Enterprise Offices Network.

Mary Ryan outlined their objectives: “The aim of Green for Micro is to target Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) of 10 employees or fewer and raise awareness of how they can develop sustainable business practices and the cost savings they can make as a result”

The second webinar’s focus is Limerick-based and runs in partnership with Cairde Social Enterprises, Adapt Shop and Tait Enterprises and focuses on the circular economy.

On Friday November 26 at 1pm, they will be sharing their thoughts and expertise about Reuse and Upcycling.

The three organisations will give their unique experiences and will share their knowledge of upcycling, paint reuse and learning to embrace second hand ‘stuff’.

The webinar series are a collaboration between Limerick City and County Council and the Local Enterprise Office Limerick along with Cairde Social Enterprises, Adapt Shop and Tait Enterprises.

To register for the first Webinar via Zoom on Wednesday 24 November click here.

To register for the second ‘Lunch & Learn’ Zoom Seminar, on Friday 26 November, please click here.