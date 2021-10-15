Search

15/10/2021

Outpatient appointments and elective surgeries cancelled at Limerick hospitals

Outpatient appointments and elective surgeries cancelled at Limerick hospitals

University Hospital Limerick

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE UL Hospitals Group has announced the cancellation of all but the most time-critical outpatient appointments at University Hospital Limerick on Monday.

Some elective surgeries scheduled to take place at UHL and St John’s Hospital have also been cancelled.

Confirming the decision, a spokesperson for UL Hospitals said the decision has been made in order in order to assist with patient flow as UHL continues to manage an "extraordinarily high level of emergency presentations", and increasing numbers of Covid-positive patients.

The Group is appealing to members of the public to to consider all available care options, while the hospital frees up capacity to care for seriously ill patients presenting to the Emergency Department.

Patients who are directly affected by Monday’s cancellations are being contacted and their appointments will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.

"Cancelling elective activity is an option of last resort, and the Group is profoundly sorry for the impact these cancellations will have on patients who had expected to attend for clinics or procedures on Monday, many of whom will have been waiting a long time for appointments.  In this context, the decision to cancel electives and outpatient clinics has been taken in the interests of the safety of all patients and staff in UHL," said a spokesperson.

Appointments at Ennis, Nenagh, Croom and University Maternity Hospital Limerick are unaffected by today's decision. Emergency care will also continue through the ED in UHL, while Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals will remain open.  

Services that are unaffected by these cancellations and will continue include: Cancer Clinics, Rapid Access Lung, Rapid Access Prostate, Rapid Access Breast Clinics, Nurse-led Heart Failure and Cardiac Rehab, Day-case Angiograms, Acute Fracture Clinic, Endoscopy Clinics, Eye Clinic, ENT Clinic.

UL Hospitals says the situation will be reviewed on Monday, in the hope of resuming the closed services as soon as possible.

"We continue to work to the other elements of our Escalation Plan, including additional ward rounds, accelerating discharges and identifying patients for transfer to our Model 2 hospitals. We are also working with our colleagues in HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, in order to expedite discharges. However, it should be noted that patients being admitted to UHL at this time are generally very sick with complex conditions, and require longer inpatient stays to recover," said a spokesperson.

All patients who present to the ED with minor injuries —such as suspected broken bones, cuts, bruises, sprains and strains—will be redirected to the Injury Units in Nenagh, Ennis and St John’s for treatment.

Appeal to those not vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend walk-in clinics in Limerick this weekend

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media