Appeal to those not vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend walk-in clinics in Limerick this weekend

THE UL Hospitals Group has confirmed another round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics for adults and children will take place at Limerick Racecourse this weekend.

Given the current high transmission rate of the disease in Limerick and across the Mid West, the Chief Clinical Director of UL Hospitals Group, Prof Brian Lenehan has appealed for anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to attend one of the clinics.

He says the need to go for the highest levels of vaccination is underlined by current figures for incidence of Covid-19, as well as the numbers of hospitalisations from the disease and subsequent admissions to critical care,

“Covid-19 is still with us, and indeed, we are going to be living with it for some time. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen how the contagiousness of the disease can make small numbers spiral quickly out of control. But now, vaccination is on our side, and it is working—but for it to be most effective, we have to get as close to 100pc vaccination as possible. So please, if you haven’t done so already, please attend our centres for vaccination this weekend,” he said.

The latest clinics, form part of the nationwide effort to maximise uptake of the Pfizer vaccine and to provide easy access for those who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and who now, as per national guidance, can receive the Pfizer vaccine as their second dose.

Pfizer Dose 1 & 2 will be administered during the clinic at Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell between 2pm and 7pm on Saturday and between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday.

Separate walk-in clinics will operate at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh between 2pm and 7pm this Friday and at the West County Hotel, Ennis between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday.

Anyone attending any of the clinics for second doses of Pfizer or should bring their vaccine record card with them and those who wish to attend the clinics do not require an appointment, and do not need to register in advance.

Any children (over 12) attending for a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To date, more than 365, Covid-19 vaccines have been administered across the Mid West under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme since it began on January 4.