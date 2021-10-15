Limerick village facing third Christmas without proper water supply

A BOIL Water Notice which has been in place on the water supply in Fedamore for nearly two years will not be lifted until early next year, Irish Water has confirmed.

Despite recent assurances that the notice would be lifted 'in a matter of weeks' the utility says further works are required and that these will take around six months - meaning those affected are facing into their third Christmas without a proper supply.

The notice, which applies to premises in Fedamore and the surrounding areas, was first issued in December 2019 after a drop in the quality of the raw water from the underground source which supplies the area. This has resulted in an increase in turbidity, or cloudiness, and means that adequate disinfection of the water cannot be guaranteed.

In a update, this Friday morning, Irish Water says works to resolve the issue are ongoing.

"We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and assure them that we are working towards resolving the issue as soon as it is safe to do so. We understand and acknowledge the difficulty that living with a boil water notice causes for homes and businesses. However, this is a necessary measure to protect public health," said Duane O'Brien, Water Lead for County Limerick.

Irish Water says it is continuing to progress with works which will allow the Boil Water Notice to be lifted.

In recent months, a new water filtration treatment system has been installed and is presently at commissioning stage. Works are also being undertaken to connect the Fedamore Water Supply Scheme to an adjoining group scheme (Carnane) which will provide future resilience during drought or interruptions.

"The final element of works, which will allow Irish Water to seek the removal of the Boil Water Notice, requires the construction of several hundred metres of pipeline from the treatment plant. These corrective measures are being prioritised and are all scheduled to be completed in approximately six months,” added Mr O'Brien.