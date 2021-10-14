Limerick charities to benefit as more than €40,000 is raised by Women's Mini Marathon

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, with Angela Moloney, Cook Medical and representatives of the beneficiaries of the Women's Mini Marathon | PICTURE: Alan Place
MORE than €40,000 has been raised for local charities by participants in this year's Cook Medical Women's Mini Marathon.
For the second year running, the event took place virtually - over the weekend of September 24-26 - due to Covid-19 restrictions around gatherings.
Over 1,500 participants, from all corners of Ireland and eight other countries, took part in their own time across the race weekend, while raising money for personally chosen charities.
Over €43,177 was raised through the event, with the money being distributed to local and national charities. €10 from every race entry went to charity, along with additional money raised from participants.
Commenting on the success of the race, Bill Doherty, executive vice president for EMEA and managing director of Cook Medical Europe, said: “We are delighted with the response and success of this year’s virtual Women’s Mini Marathon. Now, more than ever, charities need our support, and we are honoured to play a part in such a hugely successful fundraiser. We want to sincerely thank everyone who participated.”
We're delighted with the success of this year's Mini Marathon, with much needed funds going to local and national charities. Well done to everyone who took part! https://t.co/zl31KDu7cw pic.twitter.com/p1RznxW2bK— Cook Medical Limerick (@CookMedLimerick) October 13, 2021
Cook Medical, celebrating 25 years in Limerick this year, are the title sponsors of the race and have extended the partnership until 2024.
Commenting on the event, Anne Marie Hayes, fundraising manager for Milford Care Centre, said: “Well done to everyone who participated in the Virtual Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon, and thanks sincerely to those who nominated Milford Hospice as their charity of choice this year. The funds received will certainly make a difference, and be assured that our frontline services will benefit greatly.”
The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, who took part in the event, was present for a socially-distant cheque presentation at City Hall.
Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, with Angela Moloney, Cook Medical and representatives of the beneficiaries of the Women's Mini Marathon | PICTURE: Alan Place
Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan, LIT president Dr Vincent Cunnane and Lorna Conn, head judge and deputy chief executive of CPL Recruitment | PICTURE: DON MOLONEY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.