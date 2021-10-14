Limerick charities to benefit as more than €40,000 is raised by Women's Mini Marathon

MORE than €40,000 has been raised for local charities by participants in this year's Cook Medical Women's Mini Marathon.

For the second year running, the event took place virtually - over the weekend of September 24-26 - due to Covid-19 restrictions around gatherings.

Over 1,500 participants, from all corners of Ireland and eight other countries, took part in their own time across the race weekend, while raising money for personally chosen charities.

Over €43,177 was raised through the event, with the money being distributed to local and national charities. €10 from every race entry went to charity, along with additional money raised from participants.

Commenting on the success of the race, Bill Doherty, executive vice president for EMEA and managing director of Cook Medical Europe, said: “We are delighted with the response and success of this year’s virtual Women’s Mini Marathon. Now, more than ever, charities need our support, and we are honoured to play a part in such a hugely successful fundraiser. We want to sincerely thank everyone who participated.”

Cook Medical, celebrating 25 years in Limerick this year, are the title sponsors of the race and have extended the partnership until 2024.

Commenting on the event, Anne Marie Hayes, fundraising manager for Milford Care Centre, said: “Well done to everyone who participated in the Virtual Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon, and thanks sincerely to those who nominated Milford Hospice as their charity of choice this year. The funds received will certainly make a difference, and be assured that our frontline services will benefit greatly.”

The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, who took part in the event, was present for a socially-distant cheque presentation at City Hall.