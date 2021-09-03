WATCH: Ceremony marks Cook Medical's 25th anniversary in Limerick

A COMMEMORATIVE tree planting ceremony has taken place to mark the 25th anniversary of Cook Medical's presence in Limerick.

Back in 1996, the well-known firm - which manufactures a wide variety of equipment like stents, ultrasound needles and drug-coated devices - established an operation at the National Technology Park in Plassey.

Now, a quarter of a century on, 25 trees have been planted to mark each year the Indiana-headquartered company has operated here.

These trees will form an interwoven copse at the entrance.

Since 1996, the global medtech company has grown from a team of less than a dozen to over 850 people who design and deliver life-changing medical devices.

Bill Doherty, the managing director of Cook Medical Europe said: "This is a significant milestone in the company’s history. Today is about acknowledging and thanking everyone who has contributed to our success in growing the company and making a difference to our sector and our community."

The tree planting, he said, also reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and biodiversity.

"Our commitment to improving peoples’ lives extends beyond patients to the communities in which we operate and live. So, I’m delighted we could mark this special occasion by planting 25 trees to demonstrate our commitment to making sustainable choices and protecting our environment," said Mr Doherty, who hails from Rosbrien.

Around the perimeter of Cook Medical's site, there is a greenway and wildflower meadow. On top of this, staff have installed special owl boxes, and they work in partnership with local beekeepers to house beehives among other initiatives.

Below: Bill Doherty, executive vice president for EMEA and managing director of Cook Medical Europe, Mayor Daniel Butler and Alice O'Dwyer, vice president HR, Cook Group Europe. Picture: Diarmuid Greene

Mayor Daniel Butler was in attendance at this morning's ceremony.

He said: "The region has benefited significantly by its presence here not only as a major employer but also in how it has contributed to the community with initiatives like the Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon, forging links with our third-level institutions and being a key player in developing Ireland’s and the region’s medtech cluster. I wish everyone at Cook continued success for the future.”

Over the past 25 years, Cook Medical’s Limerick site has expanded its initial manufacturing and product development offerings to become the regional centre for commercial activities throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.