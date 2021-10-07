Limerick householders affected by pyrite to attend national protest

LIMERICK householders whose homes have been affected by pyrite will again be heading to Dublin this Friday to take part in a protest march.

The march has been called as a show of strength for the demand for a 100% redress scheme for homes affected by pyrite and mica.

Thousands of homes across six or more counties, including Limerick, have been affected by defective blocks but householders have rejected the government’s original redress scheme, saying it did not go far enough.

“We are still holding out,” said Anne Ryan of Askeaton, who founded the Limerick Pyrite Action Group. “We can’t accept anything less than 100%.”

The original scheme proposed a redress payment of 90% with a cap, but Ms Ryan has pointed out several times that this proposal does not cover the cost of demolition or clearing the site, the cost of storage and alternative accommodation or any planning or engineering report costs.

A start has now been made on validating the claims of a number of Limerick householders affected by pyrite, which includes Anne Ryan’s home.

Limerick City and County Council has advertised for engineers with the appropriate qualifications to carry out examinations and core-testing. Once a tender and time-line have been agreed, the testing must be carried out before any homes can be submitted for redress.

“We are just starting really,” Ms Ryan said.

Following previous protests, discussions with action groups, strong representations from TDs in affected areas and a lot of media attention, the government commissioned a report on the scheme. This is expected shortly but government sources have indicated that improvements on the original scheme are likely. Whether any recommended improvements will meet the demands of affected householders remains to be seen.

Anne Ryan of Limerick Pyrite Action Group can be contacted on Facebook or on 086-3369420.

Friday’s protest march begins at noon from the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin.