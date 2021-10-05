Major leak at Limerick hospital impacts communications systems

External communications at University Maternity Hospital Limerick have been impacted
COMMUNICATIONS systems at University Maternity Hospital Limerick have been disrupted by a major water leak at the hospital.
The UL Hospitals Group says external communications have been impaired as a result of the incident which happened this Tuesday morning.
Phone lines including those for the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit and the Maternity Emergency Unit has been impacted and are not currently working.
"Women who need to contact the hospital in advance, or those who need to access the EPAU/MEU, are advised to use the temporary alternative phone lines on 061-327300; 061-327455; 061-327238 or 061-327450," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals.
All other services are unaffected by the leak and any woman with an appointment today is advised to attend UMHL as normal.
Maintenance teams are on site working to restore all impacted communications as soon as possible.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.