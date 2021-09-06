Search

06/09/2021

Limerick EuroMillions winner comes forward to claim their mega prize

The massive Euromillions jackpot of €190 million must be won tonight

The lucky player is €500,000 richer

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A LUCKY EuroMillions player from Limerick who won a major prize in last Friday's EuroMillions draw, has made contact with the National Lottery.

The player got their weekend off to the perfect start after they scooped the top prize of €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased last Wednesday at the Tesco store at Roxboro in Limerick city.

“The National Lottery can confirm that the winning ticket holder who won last Friday’s €500,000 EuroMillion Plus prize has made contact," said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

"Arrangements are now being made for their prize to be claimed. Once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so," he added.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for this Wednesday's Lotto draw is set to be the highest for more than five years after the €13,612,936 jackpot was not won at the weekend.

Popular Limerick busker bids to keep the music going with new accordion

