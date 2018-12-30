Gardai investigate fatal County Limerick crash involving two motorcyclists and car

A MAN in his 50s has died following a triple vehicle collision in County Limerick this Saturday.

The crash, involving two motorcyclists and a car, took place between Glin and Tarbert, County Kerry, on the N69 at 12.40pm.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “A motorcyclist, man in his 50s, collided with a car and another motorcyclist, a male in his 20s. The man in his 50s has been pronounced dead at the scene. The man in his 20s was taken to Limerick University Hospital with non life threatening injuries. No injuries were sustained by any occupant(s) of the car involved.”

The road remains closed for technical examinations.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who may have dash cam footage, to contact gardai in Newcastlewest on 069 20650.