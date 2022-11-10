New Limerick GAA jersey goes on sale for the 2023 inter-county hurling and football season

Hurler of the Year Diarmaid Byrnes in the new Limerick GAA jersey for the 2023 season
THE new Limerick GAA jersey for the 2023 inter-county hurling and football season has gone on sale.
The jersey to be worn by John Kiey's all-conquering hurlers and Ray Dempsey's senior footballers went on sale online this Thursday from the O'Neills website.
The new jersey is priced at €70 for adults and from €35 for kids.
Full details on the new jersey here
There is a two year cycle now for most matchday jerseys for inter-county sides and it is expected that this newly revealed jersey will be worn for the 2023 and '24 seasons.
Once again there is no sponsor on the jersey - although the Adare Manor Hotel remains the sponsor of the Limerick senior and U20 hurling and football teams.
Chief Superintendent Derek Smart met with local councillors in Newcastle West last Friday | FILE PHOTO
Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Frances Foley, supporting the efforts of Regeneron staff during a clean-up at John's Square
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.