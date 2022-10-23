Search

23 Oct 2022

Croagh-Kilfinny seal passage back into Limerick IHC final with victory over Pallasgreen

Limerick

Jerome O'Connell in Ballyagran

23 Oct 2022 7:31 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CROAGH-KILFINNY are back in the Limerick intermediate club hurling championship final.

This Sunday afternoon, the men in blue and white had an 1-21 to 0-12 semi final win over Pallasgreen in Ballyagran.

Beaten in the final last year by Effin, Croagh-Kilfinny will now play Na Piarsaigh in the 2022 decider in November.

It will be a third successive county final for the 2020 JAHC winners.

In this semi final, Croagh-Kilfinny had an eighth minute goal from Cian O'Carroll to set them on their way. Free-taker O'Carroll was to finish with 1-10 (0-9frees).

Pallasgreen battled hard but Colin Ryan returned all bar two points of their total with 0-10 (7frees, 1 lineball).

Croagh-Kilfinny were 1-7 to 0-2 clear by the end of the opening quarter with Denis Lenihan, Josh O'Donnor and Jack Lenihan all among their scores.

By half time the lead was 1-10 to 0-7 with Colin Ryan rallying with late score for the men in blue and gold in that opening half.

Seamus Hickey returned two second half points as Croagh-Kifinny eased towards the winning line. 

They were 1-17 to 0-10 ahead entering the final quarter.

Adam Shanagher, Declan Mullane and goalkeeper David Lynch (free) had points down the home stretch as Croagh-Kilfinny sealed their semi final win.

