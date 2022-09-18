Search

18 Sept 2022

Live TV confirmed for FAI Cup semi finals as Treaty Utd drawn away from home in final four

Treaty Utd FAI Cup semi final

Mark Ludden of Treaty United celebrates after his side's victory over UCD in the Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter final in the Markets Field. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

18 Sept 2022 8:52 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TREATY UNITED will play away from home in the semi final of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.

The draw for the pairings in the final four was made this Sunday evening live on TV after the quarter final clash of Derry City and Shamrock Rovers.

The Limerick side are on their travels to the Brandywell to play Premier Division Derry City.

The last four tie will take place on Sunday October 16 at 2pm or 4.45pm and will be live on RTE television.

The FAI Cup tie comes 20 years after a famous Limerick win in the Brandywell - an eircom League Cup Final second leg success in April 2002 returning silverware to Shannonside.

In the other Extra.ie FAI Cup semi final, Waterford will host Shelbourne in the RSC.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty side have beaten UCD, Maynooth University Town and Usher Celtic to reach the final four of the famous competition.

The Extra.ie FAI Cup Final 2022 will take place at Aviva Stadium on Sunday November 13 at 3pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media