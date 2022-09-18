Live TV confirmed for FAI Cup semi finals as Treaty Utd drawn away from home in final four

TREATY UNITED will play away from home in the semi final of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.

The draw for the pairings in the final four was made this Sunday evening live on TV after the quarter final clash of Derry City and Shamrock Rovers.

The Limerick side are on their travels to the Brandywell to play Premier Division Derry City.

The last four tie will take place on Sunday October 16 at 2pm or 4.45pm and will be live on RTE television.

The FAI Cup tie comes 20 years after a famous Limerick win in the Brandywell - an eircom League Cup Final second leg success in April 2002 returning silverware to Shannonside.

In the other Extra.ie FAI Cup semi final, Waterford will host Shelbourne in the RSC.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty side have beaten UCD, Maynooth University Town and Usher Celtic to reach the final four of the famous competition.

The Extra.ie FAI Cup Final 2022 will take place at Aviva Stadium on Sunday November 13 at 3pm.