Public outcry forces Limerick GAA to cut price of specially commissioned hurling jersey

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed a €33% price reduction for their specially commissioned training jersey, which was launched to help raise funds for a team holiday for their All-Ireland hurling winners.

The unique jersey was unveiled on Wednesday evening but there was much unrest publicly at the initial price of €150.

This Thursday afternoon, Limerick GAA confirmed a €50 price decrease.

"Limerick GAA wish to acknowledge the concerns raised by supporters over the cost of the recently launched Limerick GAA training jersey in a fund-raising campaign for the Holiday Fund for the Limerick senior hurling team," said a statement confirming the new price.

"Since winning the All-Ireland hurling final, and completing the 3-in-a-row of victories, planning has been on-going to arrange a team holiday for the victorious team, management, backroom team and their partners. This is done as a reward for the hard work and dedication that is involved in winning an All-Ireland title. Players, management and backroom teams sacrifice hours of their lives each week in the effort to secure the most coveted medal in the GAA. To this end the team holiday is a reward to the team and their partners for the sacrifices made," outlined the Limerick GAA statement.

"With the cost of international travel increasing the cost of the team holiday to include players, management, backroom team and their partners is substantial. Limerick County Board will solely be responsible for paying this cost. To that end the unique opportunity to purchase this special jersey was launched as a fund-raiser to offset some of that cost. The team have not traveled on a team holiday so far this year."

The statement concluded: "When launching the initiative Limerick GAA were cognizant of the current economic situation and have tried to keep the cost at as reasonable base as is possible. However based on the response from our loyal supporters we have listened to the feedback and to this end we are now confirm that the cost will be reduced to €100".

"Limerick GAA appreciate the huge loyal fanbase that we have and look forward to a successful campaign in 2023."

The training jersey is now on sale for €100 at www.limerickgaa.ie/shop and the closing date is October 14, 2022 at 4pm.

For €100 supporters get the training jersey with names of all subscribers, together with a Limerick GAA logo beanie hat and a personal letter from Limerick hurling manager John Kiely and captain Declan Hannon.

Limerick GAA have confirmed that "those who have already purchased at the original price will be refunded the difference and we will be in touch with them in the coming days."

Limerick GAA teamed up with O’Neills for the fund-raising venture where supporters have the chance to get their name on a specially commissioned training jersey, which will be worn by John Kiely’s senior hurlers during their warm-ups on matchdays as they set out on their Liam MacCarthy Cup title defence next January in the Munster Hurling League.