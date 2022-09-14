Limerick GAA launch new special training jersey to support holiday fund for hurling heroes

LIMERICK GAA have launched a new training jersey to help raise funds for a team holiday for the All-Ireland SHC winning players.

Limerick have teamed up with O’Neills to launch a unique opportunity where supporters have the chance to get their name on a specially commissioned training jersey, which will be worn by John Kiely’s senior hurlers during their warm-ups on matchdays as they set out on their Liam MacCarthy Cup title defence next January in the Munster Hurling League.

The cost of this new training jersey will be €150 and included in that is the training jersey with names of all subscribers, together with a Limerick GAA logo beanie hat and a personal letter from Limerick hurling manager John Kiely and captain Declan Hannon.

These training jerseys are on sale now at www.limerickgaa.ie/shop and the closing date is October 14, 2022 at 4pm.

“This is a great opportunity for Limerick GAA supporters to get something back, as each jersey will have the names of all subscribers in the fabric. All funds raised will go directly to contributing to the senior hurlers holiday fund. Everyone is getting the very unique opportunity to have their names on this new Limerick training jersey,” said Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan of the specially commissioned training jersey venture.

Hurling heroes Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes were present at the launch in King Johns Castle.

“We know Limerick supporters are the best in the country and we have never been found wanting in terms of fund-raising events. We hope you can support us and become part of our team,” said Byrnes.