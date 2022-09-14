Search

14 Sept 2022

Limerick GAA launch new special training jersey to support holiday fund for hurling heroes

Limerick GAA launch new special training jersey to support holiday fund for hurling heroes

Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes at King Johns Castle for the launch of the new training jersey PIC: Diarmuid Greene

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

14 Sept 2022 5:54 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have launched a new training jersey to help raise funds for a team holiday for the All-Ireland SHC winning players.

Limerick have teamed up with O’Neills to launch a unique opportunity where supporters have the chance to get their name on a specially commissioned training jersey, which will be worn by John Kiely’s senior hurlers during their warm-ups on matchdays as they set out on their Liam MacCarthy Cup title defence next January in the Munster Hurling League.

The cost of this new training jersey will be €150 and included in that is the training jersey with names of all subscribers, together with a Limerick GAA logo beanie hat and a personal letter from Limerick hurling manager John Kiely and captain Declan Hannon.

These training jerseys are on sale now at www.limerickgaa.ie/shop and the closing date is October 14, 2022 at 4pm.

“This is a great opportunity for Limerick GAA supporters to get something back, as each jersey will have the names of all subscribers in the fabric. All funds raised will go directly to contributing to the senior hurlers holiday fund. Everyone is getting the very unique opportunity to have their names on this new Limerick training jersey,” said Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan of the specially commissioned training jersey venture.

Hurling heroes Diarmaid Byrnes, Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes were present at the launch in King Johns Castle.

“We know Limerick supporters are the best in the country and we have never been found wanting in terms of fund-raising events. We hope you can support us and become part of our team,” said Byrnes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media