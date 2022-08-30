Search

30 Aug 2022

Limerick Underage Hurling Academy ends 10 year wait with All-Ireland U15 title victory

Limerick end 10 year wait for All-Ireland title win for Underage Hurling Academy

Limerick's All-Ireland U15 hurling championship winners

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

30 Aug 2022 3:52 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

FOR the first time since 2012 Limerick have won an All-Ireland Underage Hurling title.

Last weekend, Limerick won the U15 Aarabawn title with 1-16 to 0-16 final win over Galway in Nenagh.

Limerick had beaten Kilkenny in the semi final in Moneygall, 1-14 to 0-9.

The last All-Ireland underage success was the Tipperary Supporters Club sponsored All-Ireland U-16 hurling tournament managed by Joe Qauid.

Tom Morrissey, Barry Nash, Sean Finn, Robbie Hanley and Cian Lynch from that winning panel all won Liam MacCarthy Cup honours this Summer.

Last weekend’s successful U15 panel of 22 players was drawn from 15 clubs and captained by Adare’s Patrick Kearney.

Ballybrown’s Evan Loftus was manager with Paul Keane, Darren Moynihan, Andrew Ryan, Kieran Hammersley, Declan Normoyle, Tony Scanlon and James Bourke.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Limerick U16 and U14 sides collected silverware, albeit not in the top tier competitions. The Limerick U16s beat Tipperary and Dublin and then Wexford in the final of the Michael Foley Tournament. At U14 level, Limerick won a shield title.

U15 PANEL: Cian Barrett, Gearoid Enright and Shane Dowling (all Kilmallock); Conor Ryan and Patrick Kearney (both Adare); Jack Cosgrave and John O’Connor (both Ahane); Joe Fitzgerald and Jose Azzopardi (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Daithi Dennehy (Glenroe), Dale McDonagh (Patrickswell), David Moloney (Knockaderry), Diarmuid Hurley (Hospital-Herbertstown), Eoghan Maher (Monaleen), Eoin Brosnan (Na Piarsaigh), Liam O’Connor (Templeglantine), Malachy McKenna (Pallasgreen), Patrick Cagney (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Tim Molineux (Croagh-Kilfinny), Tommy Cusack (Murroe-Boher).

