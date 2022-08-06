Na Piarsaigh late scores defeat champions Kilmallock in thrilling Limerick hurling clash

Peter Casey attempts to break free of Philip O'Loughlin during their Limerick SHC tie in Doon. PIC: Kieran Ryan Benson
NA Piarsaigh made it two wins from two with the narrowest of wins over champions Kilmallock in Doon this Saturday evening.
The Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship finished Na Piarsaigh 1-19, Kilmallock 1-18.
The Caherdavin men edged a thrilling contest when finding the vital scores after Kilmallock had fought back.
Champions Kilmallock had beaten Patrickswell in round one, while Na Piarsaigh had beaten Doon.
Na Piarsaigh led 1-12 to 0-10 at half time with David Dempsey raising a green flag. They had scores from Kevin Downes, William Henn and Peter Casey.
Micheal Houlihan kept Kilmallock in touch - landing seven placed balls.
Shane O'Brien found the net on 44 minutes to push Fintan O'Connor's side ahead, but two missed frees and a wayward 65 meant they were unable to pull clear.
Scores from Downes (free), Mike Foley and Adrian Breen pushed the men in blue to victory.
