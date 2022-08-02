Treaty Utd drawn away to non-league opposition in round two of FAI Cup

Success Edogun of Treaty United celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal with team-mates during the Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round match win over Usher Celtic at the Markets Field. PIC: Sportsfile
TREATY Utd have drawn away to Kildare non-league side Maynooth Town University in round two of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.
The last 16 ties are to be played the week ending Sunday August 28.
This afternoon's draw was made by former Cup winners Alan Keane (Sligo Rovers) and Declan O'Brien (Drogheda Utd) at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown.
Treaty and Maynooth will be battling to advance to the quarter finals at the end of this month.
Tommy Barrett's Limerick side defeated Dublin non-league side Usher Celtic 5-0 on Friday night to advance in the prestigious competition.
That was Treaty's first win in the FAI Cup - losing to Dundalk in their maiden voyage last season.
Treaty return to SSE Airtricity League First Division action this Friday evening when they entertain Waterford Utd in the Markets Field.
FAI CUP DRAW
Bonagee United v Shelbourne
Lucan United v Bohemians
Drogheda v Shamrock Rovers
Derry City v Cork City
Galway v UCD
Maynooth v Treaty United
Wexford v Dundalk
Malahide United v Waterford Utd
