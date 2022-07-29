Limerick jockey Wesley Joyce remains in hospital after fall during Galway Races

Moyross jockey Wesley Joyce
LIMERICK jockey Wesley Joyce remains in hospital after Thursday evening's fall at the Galway Races.
The Moyross jockey was unseated from Red Heel during the fourth race a seven furlong contest -off at 3.55. After a furlong and a half of the face, apprentice Wesley Joyce became unseated and sustained a heavy fall.
IHBR Senior Medical Officer Jennifer Pugh has provided continuing updates on the health of the popular Limerick city jockey.
"Wesley's condition has further stabilised overnight," said Pugh this Friday morning.
"The majority of his injuries are in his chest and he will remain sedated in ICU to rest and be monitored over the coming days," she outlined.
"The IHRB wish to reiterate our thanks to the team at University Hospital Galway and Racecourse doctor, Professor McAnena for their excellent care at the racecourse and in the hospital," said the IHBR Senior Medical Officer.
