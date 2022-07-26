Search

26 Jul 2022

Limerick GAA confirm renewed sponsorship deal for Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Limerick GAA confirm renewed sponsorship deal for Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Limerick County Board officers Liam Bourke, Gerry McNamara and Ger Corkery with Fiona Connolly, Lyons of Limerick Group Manager. PIC: Dave Gaynor

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

26 Jul 2022 4:04 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have announced that Lyons of Limerick have renewed their sponsorship of 2022 County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship. 

It's the fourth year for the sponsorship deal of Limerick's tier two club hurling championship. 

The launch of the 2022 County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship took place this week at the Lyons of Limerick Showrooms in Ballysimon, where representative for all eight competing clubs attended. 

At the launch Limerick GAA Treasurer Liam Bourke, thanked “Lyons of Limerick for their continued support of Lyons of Limerick for the Premier Intermediate competition for the fourth year in a row."

He also thanked the clubs for their attendance at the launch and wished them all well for the championship commencing this weekend.    

Also in attendance was Fiona Connolly, Lyons of Limerick Group Manager.

“Lyons of Limerick are delighted to be in a position once again to sponsor the Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship. The Premier Intermediate Hurling championship has such an important roll within Limerick GAA and Lyons of Limerick are very proud Limerick GAA sponsors, she said.

The Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship commences this weekend and all teams are going out to fight for promotion into senior level for 2023. 

Limerick Premier IHC Round 1 fixtures

Cappamore v Monaleen, Friday July 29 in Caherconlish at 7pm

Newcastle West v Glenroe, Friday July 29 in Feeangh at 7pm

Effin v Bruff, Saturday July 30 in Kilmallock at 5pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Knockainey, Saturday July 30 in Knocklong at 7pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media