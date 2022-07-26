Limerick GAA confirm renewed sponsorship deal for Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

LIMERICK GAA have announced that Lyons of Limerick have renewed their sponsorship of 2022 County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.

It's the fourth year for the sponsorship deal of Limerick's tier two club hurling championship.

The launch of the 2022 County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship took place this week at the Lyons of Limerick Showrooms in Ballysimon, where representative for all eight competing clubs attended.

At the launch Limerick GAA Treasurer Liam Bourke, thanked “Lyons of Limerick for their continued support of Lyons of Limerick for the Premier Intermediate competition for the fourth year in a row."

He also thanked the clubs for their attendance at the launch and wished them all well for the championship commencing this weekend.

Also in attendance was Fiona Connolly, Lyons of Limerick Group Manager.

“Lyons of Limerick are delighted to be in a position once again to sponsor the Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship. The Premier Intermediate Hurling championship has such an important roll within Limerick GAA and Lyons of Limerick are very proud Limerick GAA sponsors, she said.

The Lyons of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship commences this weekend and all teams are going out to fight for promotion into senior level for 2023.

Limerick Premier IHC Round 1 fixtures

Cappamore v Monaleen, Friday July 29 in Caherconlish at 7pm

Newcastle West v Glenroe, Friday July 29 in Feeangh at 7pm

Effin v Bruff, Saturday July 30 in Kilmallock at 5pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Knockainey, Saturday July 30 in Knocklong at 7pm