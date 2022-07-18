Search

18 Jul 2022

Former Irish Grand National winning jockey new general manager at Limerick

Former Irish Grand National winning jockey new general manager at Limerick Racecourse

Tom Rudd is the new general manager at Limerick Racecourse

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

18 Jul 2022 12:16 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

FORMER Irish Grand National winning jockey Tom Rudd has been unveiled as the new General Manager at Limerick Racecourse.

Rudd won the 1999 Grand National with Michael O’Brien’s Glebe Lad, and other notable career victories include the Galway Plate, Ulster National and Cork National. He joins Limerick from Tattersalls Ireland.

“I am truly excited to be joining Limerick,” commented Rudd.

“I have a passion for the sport, and the wider industry. I look forward to growing Limerick Racecourse into something even better than it is over the coming years. I have, along with the Board, long term plans, and can’t wait to get into the real action that comes with being General Manager of such a fine facility as Limerick Racecourse.”

Limerick Chairman Mark McMahon said: “We are delighted that Tom has come on board with us. He has great enthusiasm for our sport, and he is progressive in his plans to further cement Limerick Racecourse as a sporting destination, and much more besides. We wish Tom well and look forward to working with him well into the future.”

Meanwhile, Limerick hosts a couple of National Hunt Fixtures this Wednesday and Thursday, July 20 and 21.

The latter is an Inter-Firm Race Day in aid of Cliona’s Foundation, whereby each firm will be allocated a horse and the winning entrant, based on a points system, will earn a prize of complimentary race sponsorship – along with the trimmings, such as corporate suite and race day branding - at a fixture at Limerick later in the year.

Cliona’s Foundation is a Limerick-based National charity that provides financial assistance directly to parents of children with life-limiting or chronic complex care needs across Ireland to help with the non-medical expenses related to caring for their child.

