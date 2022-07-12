Search

12 Jul 2022

Limerick's Mulcair Tug of War Club competes in prestigious Bristol event

Mulcair Tug of War Club recently competed in the Felton Eccles International Tug of War competition

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

12 Jul 2022 9:57 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S Mulcair Tug of War club have just returned from Bristol in the UK, after having competed in the Felton Eccles International Tug of War competition.

The event was run by the UK club, to mark its 75th anniversary. During the three-day event, Mulcair fielded t two mixed teams in the 600kg category and one ladies team in the 580kg.

Mulcair competed in and won a number of ends in over 60 pulls against some of the best teams in Europe. These included the UK's Bedford, Ladies Lincoln and Sandhust teams, the Swiss, Sans Obedorf and the Dutch Monnikedam among others.

Coach Eddie O’Malley commented: “We have very experienced pullers in our club, winning British and Irish championship medals. We also have relatively new pullers. International events such as these really pull the team together and allow less experienced pullers to compete at the standard expected at this level.

"The next focus is the 2022 British and Irish Championships, taking place in Wales in mid-August. Mulcair will field a mixed team in the 580kg category. “This is another level up now. The pressure is on to perform. I feel we have a great opportunity to make waves in the European circuit as we build on fitness and experience at this level.

"All of our competitive pullers are participating in the High Performance Unit and have been through a programme of fitness testing. This is important in order to track and document progress. Especially now, since our next objective is the World Championships in September”.

However, Tug of War is not just for elite athletes. There is a place for all levels of fitness, stages of life and indeed age. Anyone interested in knowing more about the club, please check out Mulcair Tug of War Club on Facebook, or www.tugofwarireland.com

