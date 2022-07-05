Limerick duo on the short-list for June PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month awards

LIMERICK duo Seamus Flanagan and Caoimhe Costelloe have been nominated for the June PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month awards.

Flanagan is on the hurling short-list along with Kilkenny's Mikey Butler and Clare's Tony Kelly.

And, Costelloe is on the camogie short-list for the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Award along with Katrina Mackey of Clare and Carrie Dolan of Galway.

Only current registered members of the GPA can vote for the awards and the winner will be announced this Thursday lunch-time.

In June, Adare star Costelloe was in red hot scoring form as Limerick battled back into Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship contention with wins over Offaly and Down.

Costelloe was Player of the Match in the win over Offaly and following that up with 2-10 (1-7frees, 0-1 ‘45) in the 2-11 to 0-12 win over Down.

In hurling, Limerick had one game in June - the epic extra-time win over Clare in the Munster SHC final. Feohanagh-Castlemahon's Flanagan hit eight points in that Thurles thriller.