Munster Rugby player called into Ireland squad on New Zealand tour

Munster hooker Niall Scannell
MUNSTER Rugby hooker Niall Scannell has received a call-up to the Ireland rugby squad currently on tour in New Zealand.
The Ireland squad is continuing preparations at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland ahead of the opening tour fixture against the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton on Wednesday morning, 8.05am Irish time, live on Sky Sports.
Scannell is called into Andy Farrell's squad after hooker Rob herring picked up a knock in training on Saturday. Ulster's Iain Henderson also picked up a knock in training over the weekend.
Niall Scannell is set to arrive in New Zealand on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, the IRFU has also confirmed that Connacht winger Mack Hansen tested positive for COVID and has been isolated from the rest of the squad
Ashley Poynton, Spine Excellence clinical director, Jacqui Hurley, sports presenter, Deputy Patrick O'Donovan and David Slevin deputy chief executive Mater Private Network PICTURE: DON MACMONAGLE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.