Limerick hurling ace Gearoid Hegarty nominated for prestigious award

Limerick half forward Gearoid Hegarty
LIMERICK half-forward Gearoid Hegarty has been nominated for a top monthly GAA award.
Hegarty, who scored the game's only goal as Limerick claimed a fourth successive Munster senior hurling title last weekend, has been short-listed for the PWC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for May.
The St Patrick's clubman has been nominated for the accolade alongside Shane O'Donnell, of Clare, and Conor Lehane, of Cork.
Hegarty's Limerick team mate Diarmaid Byrnes won the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for April.
HURLING PLAYER OF THE MONTH NOMINEES @LimerickCLG’s Gearoid Hegarty@GaaClare’s Shane O’Donnell @OfficialCorkGAA’s Conor Lehane— PwC Ireland (@PwCIreland) June 9, 2022
Tell us ⤵️ who is your May PwC @officialgaa / @gaelicplayers Hurling Player of the Month #PwCAllStars pic.twitter.com/KMLhgP9FzO
