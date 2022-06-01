Limerick Olympian launches 150th edition of National Track and Field Championships

LIMERICK Olympian and World indoor 60m hurdles finalist Sarah Lavin was on hand to launch the 150th edition of the Irish Life Health National Track and Field Championships which will take place in Morton Stadium on June 25 and 26.

Lavin continued her rich vein of form when finishing first in the 100m Hurdle finals at the International Anhalt Meeting in Germany last week.

Lisnagry athlete Lavin, of Emerald AC, clocked 13.00 to get the better of Poland's Klaudia Wojtunik (13.26) and Helena Jiranova (13.35) of the Czech Republic.

Lavin, who is coached by Noelle Morrissey, had secured a third place finish at the 11° Meeting International in Savona with a time of 13.11 last week.

The 27-year-old Limerick hurdler finished seventh in the final of the 60m hurdles at the World Indoor Championships in March in Belgrade after setting two PBs earlier in the day.

This month's 150th edition of the Irish Life Health National Track and Field Championships is set to continue an illustrious history as the cream of Irish athletics take to Morton Stadium for national competition hosted by Athletics Ireland on June 25 and 26.

The first national athletics championships were organised in College Park (Trinity College Dublin) on July 7th 1873 and have been held every year since, making the Irish national championships the longest running consecutive national senior championships in the world.

Speaking at the launch in Trinity College Dublin, Andrea Walsh, Marketing Manager for Irish Life Health said: “We are proud to be the Official Sponsor of the 150th edition of the Irish Life Health National Track and Field Championships. These championships have provided so many incredible moments over the years and we are delighted to be part of an event which showcases the stars of Irish athletics”.

Medals and those seeking to attain qualification for upcoming international competitions will no doubt be a theme across an action packed 2-day schedule with both World and European Championships on the horizon, but these championships will ultimately celebrate the stars of Irish athletics returning to national competition in front of their home fans.

Hamish Adams, Athletics Ireland CEO said: “This weekend’s championships give us the opportunity to see our athletes competing for national titles and individual honours. Days like this are only possible due to the commitment of so many people, and I would like to express our thanks to our sponsor Irish Life Health, President of Athletics Ireland John Cronin, the organising committee, volunteers, officials, and all the Athletics Ireland staff who work hard to make our events a great success”.

This year’s Irish Life Health National Track and Field Championships is the most anticipated championships in years, with a host of Olympians and record-breaking athletes all set to take their place. Tickets for these championships are now on sale.