26 May 2022

Limerick Olympian continues rich vein of form in Germany

Limerick Olympian continues rich vein of form in Germany

Limerick hurdler Sarah Lavin who enjoyed success at the International Anhalt Meeting in Germany

26 May 2022 6:30 PM

LIMERICK Olympian Olympian and World Indoor Championship finalist Sarah Lavin finished first in the 100m Hurdle finals at the International Anhalt Meeting in Germany on Wednesday evening.

Lisnagry athlete Lavin, of Emerald AC, clocked 13.00 to get the better of Poland's Klaudia Wojtunik (13.26) and Helena Jiranova (13.35) of the Czech Republic.

Lavin, who is coached by Noelle Morrissey, had secured a third place finish at the 11° Meeting International in Savona with a time of 13.11 last week. 

The Limerick hurdler finished seventh in the final of the 60m hurdles at the World Indoor Championships in March in Belgrade after setting two PBs earlier in the day.

Lavin had clocked 7.97 in her semi to finish second - an outcome that saw her progress to the final. Earlier she'd clocked 8.03 to progress from her heat.

In the final, the 27-year-old Limerick woman clocked 8.09.

