Limerick athletics - weekly news round-up

Nathan Sheehy Cremin, of Scoil Mhuire agus Ide, Limerick, celebrates winning the senior boys 800m during the Health Munster Schools Track and Field Championships
Limerick County U9-16 Juvenile Track & Field Championships:
WELL done to all athletes from the various Limerick clubs who competed at the University of Limerick last Sunday.
Many were competing at County level for the first time while others were more seasoned. Thanks to all coaches, volunteers, athletes and everyone who helped to make the day a success.
Munster Schools Track & Field Championships:
Taking place in Templemore last Saturday, athletes swapped their club singlets for those of their schools.
Limerick medal winners were: Minor Girls 100m 1st Destiny Lawal (Castletroy College); Minor Boys- Shot Putt 3rd Robert Joy O’Regan (John the Baptist,Hospital); Junior Girls 100m 3rd Eanna Ni Huigin (Laurel Hill Colaiste), 200m 3rd Eanna Ni Huigin, 800m 1st Sarah O’Halloran (Castletroy), Javelin 3rd Eimear Ryan (Saliesans Pallaskenry); Junior Boys 80m Hurdles 1st Malachy McKenna (Ard Scoil Ris), 800m 2nd Jack Crowley (Limerick Educate Together)
Intermediate Girls- 80m 2nd Leagh Moloney (Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh) , 100m 3rd Vivian Amaeze (Laurel Hill Sec. School), 200m 3rd Victoria Amiadamen (Castletroy), 300m 1st Victoria Amiadamen, 300m Hurdles 1st Eimear Galvin (Hazelwood College Dromcollougher) Long Jump 1st Leagh Moloney; Intermediate Boys 100m 1st Stuart Tobin (Castletroy), 400m 1st Alan Gladyz (CBS) 3rd Ollie Tierney (Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh), 400m Hurdles 1st Alan Gladyzs, 4x100m Relay 1st (Crescent College Comprehensive)
Senior Girls-200m 2nd Debbie Lawal (Castletroy), 800m 2nd Sarah Hosey (Castletroy College) 4x300m Relay 1st Laurel Hill Sec. School .
Senior Boys- 100m 1st Padraic Hassett (Glenstal) 11:02, 3rd Darragh Murphy (Castletroy) 11:36, 200m 1st Padraic Hassett 22.25, 400m 1st Nathan Sheehy Cremin (SMI Newcastlewest) 800m 1st Nathan Sheehy Cremin, Shot Put 1st Callum Keating (Hazelwood)
Parkrun
Limerick Parkrun celebrated it’s 250th staging last Saturday at UL with Niall Harris (17:55) first finisher.
Around the Country
Congratulations to Niall Shanahan (An Bru AC) on winning the John Buckley 5K (BHAA) race in a fantastic time of 14:42.
Fixtures
The Kilmallock AC 4 mile takes place this Friday at 7:30pm. Bilboa AC host the Ger Mullane Memorial 5K/10K run on Friday 17th June at 8pm.
The World Masters Mountain Running Championships takes place in Tipperary’s Comeragh Mountains on the 3-4th September.
