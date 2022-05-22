Search

22 May 2022

Limerick and Kilkenny meet in today's All-Ireland U20 hurling championship final

Limerick U20 preview

Limerick celebrate their Munster U20 title win

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

22 May 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK and Kilkenny meet in the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship final this Sunday.

This May 22 decider has a 1.30 start in FBD Semple Stadium as the curtain-raiser to the Munster SHC clash of Tipperary and Cork at 4pm. The U20 final will be televised live from Thurles on TG4.

The Limerick team shows one change from the Munster final - details here

The U20 final meeting of the Munster and Leinster champions is a repeat of the 2019 All-Ireland minor semi final, which Kilkenny won 2-24 to 0-18 in Croke Park.

This Sunday's tie is also a repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland U21 final, which saw Limerick win a sixth ever title in the grade. Indeed Limerick have never lost an U20/U21 All-Ireland final but now face a Kilkenny side who are appearing in their 24th final and chasing a 12th win.

Kilkenny haven't won an All-Ireland at this level since 2008 and have lost three finals since with the 2017 defeat to Limerick their most recent decider.

Managed by Diarmuid Mullins with coach-selectors John Meskell, Tommy Quaid and Richie Flannery, Limerick are captained by Jimmy Quilty with Aidan O'Connor vice-captain.

WATCH: Diarmuid Mullins hoping his Limerick hurlers reach potential in All-Ireland U20 final

It's a Limerick panel backboned by the Munster minor hurling champions of 2019 and 2020. It's a panel that has seen players win All-Ireland titles with UL (Fresher Hurling) and Ardscoil Ris (Croke Cup) already this year.

Among those that Limerick will look to for inspiration will be Colin Coughlan and Adam English, who both saw action with the Limerick seniors in the Allianz League this Spring. Cathal O'Neill should also be a leading light for Limerick but is ineligible as he has played in the Munster senior championship.

Limerick have a 41-man panel, representing 25 clubs. Limerick beat Clare, Cork, Waterford and Tipperary to lift the JJ Keannelly Cup (Munster title) and have used 22 players to-date.

PANEL: Adam English, Chris Thomas, Cian O’Donovan, Eddie Stokes (all Doon); Aidan O’Connor, Colin Coughlan, Josh O'Reilly (all Ballybrown); Barry Duff, Brian O'Meara, Liam Lynch (all Mungret St Pauls); Donnacha O'Dalaigh, Lochlann McHale, Ronan Lyons (all Monaleen), Conor Hanley Clarke and Shane O'Brien (both Kilmallock); Fergal O'Connor and Patrick O'Donovan (both Effin); Jimmy Quilty and Sean O'Neill (both Blackrock); JJ Carey and Vince Harrington (both Na Piarsaigh); John Kirby and Patrick Kirby (both Patrickswell); Joe Sweeney and Michael Keane (both Adare); Liam O'Donnell and Sean Whelan (both Cappamore); Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), Adam Lyons (Staker Wallace), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), David Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Evan O'Leary (Ahane), Jack Franklin (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Jack Molloy (Knockaderry), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe), Mark Riordan (Castletown-Ballyagran), Patrick Finn (Bruff), Patrick Reale (Knockainey).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media