Limerick and Kilkenny meet in today's All-Ireland U20 hurling championship final

LIMERICK and Kilkenny meet in the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship final this Sunday.

This May 22 decider has a 1.30 start in FBD Semple Stadium as the curtain-raiser to the Munster SHC clash of Tipperary and Cork at 4pm. The U20 final will be televised live from Thurles on TG4.

The Limerick team shows one change from the Munster final - details here

The U20 final meeting of the Munster and Leinster champions is a repeat of the 2019 All-Ireland minor semi final, which Kilkenny won 2-24 to 0-18 in Croke Park.

This Sunday's tie is also a repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland U21 final, which saw Limerick win a sixth ever title in the grade. Indeed Limerick have never lost an U20/U21 All-Ireland final but now face a Kilkenny side who are appearing in their 24th final and chasing a 12th win.

Kilkenny haven't won an All-Ireland at this level since 2008 and have lost three finals since with the 2017 defeat to Limerick their most recent decider.

Managed by Diarmuid Mullins with coach-selectors John Meskell, Tommy Quaid and Richie Flannery, Limerick are captained by Jimmy Quilty with Aidan O'Connor vice-captain.

It's a Limerick panel backboned by the Munster minor hurling champions of 2019 and 2020. It's a panel that has seen players win All-Ireland titles with UL (Fresher Hurling) and Ardscoil Ris (Croke Cup) already this year.

Among those that Limerick will look to for inspiration will be Colin Coughlan and Adam English, who both saw action with the Limerick seniors in the Allianz League this Spring. Cathal O'Neill should also be a leading light for Limerick but is ineligible as he has played in the Munster senior championship.

Limerick have a 41-man panel, representing 25 clubs. Limerick beat Clare, Cork, Waterford and Tipperary to lift the JJ Keannelly Cup (Munster title) and have used 22 players to-date.

PANEL: Adam English, Chris Thomas, Cian O’Donovan, Eddie Stokes (all Doon); Aidan O’Connor, Colin Coughlan, Josh O'Reilly (all Ballybrown); Barry Duff, Brian O'Meara, Liam Lynch (all Mungret St Pauls); Donnacha O'Dalaigh, Lochlann McHale, Ronan Lyons (all Monaleen), Conor Hanley Clarke and Shane O'Brien (both Kilmallock); Fergal O'Connor and Patrick O'Donovan (both Effin); Jimmy Quilty and Sean O'Neill (both Blackrock); JJ Carey and Vince Harrington (both Na Piarsaigh); John Kirby and Patrick Kirby (both Patrickswell); Joe Sweeney and Michael Keane (both Adare); Liam O'Donnell and Sean Whelan (both Cappamore); Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), Adam Lyons (Staker Wallace), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), David Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Evan O'Leary (Ahane), Jack Franklin (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Jack Molloy (Knockaderry), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe), Mark Riordan (Castletown-Ballyagran), Patrick Finn (Bruff), Patrick Reale (Knockainey).