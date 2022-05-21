Search

21 May 2022

Limerick hurling team announced for All Ireland U20 final with Kilkenny

Colin Coughlan

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

21 May 2022 10:03 PM

THE Limerick team has been named for Sunday's All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship final.

Limerick play Kilkenny in the decider this May 22 at in FBD Semple Stadium at 1.30.

Tickets are still available in Centra and SuperValu outlets and online for a game that is live on TG4 television.

The U20 final forms a double-header in Thurles with the Munster SHC tie between Tipperary and Cork, which is live on RTE television at 4pm.

Limerick's U20 management led by Diarmuid Mullins waited until Saturday night to make public their line-up for the final.

The team shows one change from the Munster final win over Tipperary with Patrick O'Donovan replacing Donnacha O'Dalaigh at corner forward. It's a first start of the campaign for O'Donovan, who has struggled with injuries this year after making his Limerick senior debut in the Munster Cup back in January.

It's a Limerick team captained by Jimmy Quilty, with vice-captain Aidan O'Connor - both in their third year in the U20 ranks.

Colin Coughlan has also played three years at U20 level and on Sunday finds himself in the unusual position of playing in an All-Ireland U20 final after he played in an All-Ireland senior final - introduced as a sub in Limerick's Croke Park win over Cork last August.

Three years ago Limerick and Kilkenny met in the All-Ireland minor semi final - the Leinster side winning by 12-points; 2-24 to 0-18. Nine of that team remain in situ and it could be more - Cathal O'Neill ruled out as he has played senior championship this season.

Limerick's starting team for this U20 final includes six players that will be underage again next season - Scully, Hurley, John Kirby, English, O'Brien and O'Donovan.

LIMERICK: Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock); Chris Thomas (Doon), Fergal O’Connor (Effin), Evan O’Leary (Ahane); Cian Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), John Kirby (Patrickswell); Adam English (Doon), Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown), Eddie Stokes (Doon); Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Patrick O’Donovan (Effin). Subs: Josh O'Reilly (Ballybrown), Ronan Lyons (Monaleen), Patrick Finn (Bruff), Joe Sweeney (Adare), Sean Whelan (Cappamore), Brian O'Meara (Mungret), Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Cian O'Donovan (Monaleen), Donnacha O'Dalaigh (Monaleen).

