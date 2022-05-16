Search

16 May 2022

Limerick racing connections enjoy bumper spell on the track

Limerick racing connections enjoy bumper spell on the track

The Enda Bolger-trained Stealthy Tom and Shane Fitzgerald were winners at Killarney on Sunday Picture: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

16 May 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

BALLINGARRY jockey Billy Lee’s flying start to the new season continued at Gowran Park on Wednesday where he partnered the Roving Swan Partnership-owned Warren Beach to an easy success in the opening seven-furlong median auction maiden.

The 15/8 favourite led before the end of the back straight and made the best of his way home for a three-length win for trainer Ken Condon.

Lee was an early winner on the card at Navan on Saturday where he took the three-year-old maiden on the Willie McCreery-trained Charlemont. The well-supported 2/1 favourite could hardly have been more impressive on his debut as he beat the Edward Lynam-trained Gobi Star by an easy five lengths.

Bruree-basted trainer Enda Bolger gave owner JP McManus the second of two winners at Killarney on Sunday as Stealthy Tom comfortably won the Shay Rooney Handicap Chase. A strong 5/4 favourite, the Shane Fitzgerald-ridden seven-year-old led over the final fence to beat the Mark McNiff-trained Presenting Cody by two and three-parts of a length.

The McManus colours had earlier been carried to victory in the featured handicap hurdle when the Joseph O'Brien-trained Celestial Horizon recorded a seven-length win in the hands of JJ Slevin. Athea-based Eoin McCarthy won the concluding bumper with the Saorcha Fitzgerald-owned Lipa K.

Ridden by Newcastle West conditional jockey Gary Noonan, the well-supported 5/1 chance held off the late run of the Willie Mullins-trained 6/4 chance Felix Summus by half a length with the Gordon Elliott-trained Themanintheboots the same distance away in third place.

A few days earlier at Kilbeggan, Cratloe’s Mark McDonagh gave County Tipperary trainer John Ryan another winner as Bonarc scored a 10-length success in the two-mile handicap hurdle. The 5/1 chance went clear after the final flight to beat Swelltime in fine fashion, a first winner of the new season for the Cheltenham Festival-winning conditional jockey.

 

Upcoming Fixtures:

Killarney – Tuesday, May 17 (First Race 5.25pm)

Sligo – Tuesday, May 17 (First Race 5.40pm)

Cork – Wednesday, May 18 (First Race 5.10pm)

Tipperary – Thursday, May 19 (First Race 5.20pm)

Downpatrick – Friday, May 20 (First Race 5.05pm)

Curragh – Friday, May 20 (First Race 4.25pm)

Curragh – Saturday, May 21 (First Race 1.35pm)

Curragh – Sunday, May 22 (First Race 1.40pm)

