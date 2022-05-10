Search

10 May 2022

Unique double-header confirmed for Limerick All-Ireland U20 Hurling final with Kilkenny

Unique double-header confirmed for Limerick All-Ireland U20 Hurling final with Kilkenny

Celebration time for Limerick players after the Munster final win

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

10 May 2022 6:17 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

GAA officials have confirmed that FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles will host the 2022 oneills.com All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

The final will be played on Sunday, May 22, and televised live on TG4.

The game will have a 1.30 start and will form a double-header with the Munster Senior Hurling Championship final round clash of Tipperary and Cork.

The Munster SHC tie will start at 4pm.

Tickets are on sale online now - click here

Tickets can also be purchased in Centra and SuperValu outlets. Stand tickets are €25 for adults, €20 for students/OAPs and €5 for juveniles. Terrace tickets are €20 for adults, €15 for students/OAPs and €5 for juveniles.

The Sunday May 22 U20 final between the Munster and Leinster champions is a repeat of the 2019 All-Ireland minor semi final, which Kilkenny won 2-24 to 0-18 in Croke Park.

This U20 final will be a repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland U21 final, which saw Limerick win a sixth ever title in the grade.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media