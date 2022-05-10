Unique double-header confirmed for Limerick All-Ireland U20 Hurling final with Kilkenny

GAA officials have confirmed that FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles will host the 2022 oneills.com All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final between Limerick and Kilkenny.

The final will be played on Sunday, May 22, and televised live on TG4.

The game will have a 1.30 start and will form a double-header with the Munster Senior Hurling Championship final round clash of Tipperary and Cork.

The Munster SHC tie will start at 4pm.

Tickets are on sale online now

Tickets can also be purchased in Centra and SuperValu outlets. Stand tickets are €25 for adults, €20 for students/OAPs and €5 for juveniles. Terrace tickets are €20 for adults, €15 for students/OAPs and €5 for juveniles.

The Sunday May 22 U20 final between the Munster and Leinster champions is a repeat of the 2019 All-Ireland minor semi final, which Kilkenny won 2-24 to 0-18 in Croke Park.

This U20 final will be a repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland U21 final, which saw Limerick win a sixth ever title in the grade.