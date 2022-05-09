John Kiely sounds warning to Limerick hurlers ahead of Munster SHC clash with Clare

JOHN KIELY has warned his Limerick hurlers that only an improved performance will see them prosper against Clare next Sunday.

Defending champions Limerick rallied late to overcome Tipperary yesterday and maintain their 100% record after three rounds of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

The 3-21 to 0-23 win over Tipperary means that Limerick have one foot in the June 5 Munster final ahead of next Sunday’s Shannonside derby in Ennis at 4pm.

Win, lose or draw against Brian Lohan’s Clare, Limerick are guaranteed a top three finish in the Munster SHC and therefore progress into the All-Ireland series.

“To be honest it is of little consideration to me. I am going to be very focused this week on getting a much better performance. Our performance today won’t be good enough next weekend and that’s the bottom line - we have to find some improvement. Some of the aspects of our play today were disappointing and will have to be resolved for next weekend,” stressed John Kiely.

“We are going to have to improve for next weekend. That performance today won’t do next weekend - simple as that,” said Kiely after Limerick defeated Tipperary in four successive Munster SHC campaigns for the first time ever.

Limerick will be without the injured Cian Lynch (hamstring) for Sunday’s Cusack Park tie, while Peter Casey and Barry Murphy are four weeks away from full fitness after their cruciate ligament operations last Autumn.

Cathal O’Neill went off with a sprained ankle in the win over Tipp but should recover for the Clare clash.

“I’ve never gone to Ennis with a free heart - there is always a very warm welcome awaiting us in Ennis and I’ve no doubt it will be no different next weekend. They are always great battles and their is a great rivalry there between the two counties, said Kiely of the Clare tie.

“Ultimately we are focusing on the performance of the team and the team will be very conscious of that and ultimately will be disappointed with today’s performance and aspects of it. Delighted we got the win, thrilled we got the win – ultimately we will be looking for a better performance next week,” stressed John Kiely.