WATCH: John Kiely accepts Limerick hurlers 'struggled for long periods' in Tipperary win

LIMERICK hurling manager John Kiely accepted that his side "struggled for long periods" of this Sunday's Munster Championship victory over Tipperary.
Limerick scored 2-6 in the final 10-minutes to finally edge past Tipperary.
"They kept battling away and didn't panic," said John Kiely of his players.
"We got three quarters of the way through the game and I think Tipperary had been the better team up to that point but our lads coming off the bench made a very substantial contribution," outlined the Limerick manager.
"All told we would be disappointed with an awful lot our performance today - it lacked intensity that we would associate with our play."
Kiely spoke with media outside the Limerick dressing room in the TUS Gaelic Grounds after the 3-21 to 0-23 victory.
The defendant's solicitor said there would be a get to the church on time excuse / File picture: Pexels
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.