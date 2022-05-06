Search

06 May 2022

Limerick hurling panel for Primary Game exhibition during Munster SHC clash with Tipperary

Jerome O'Connell

06 May 2022 5:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ANOTHER eleven primary school boys will wear the Limerick jersey for the first time this Sunday during the Munster GAA Primary Game in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

A team made up of children from Limerick’s Cumann na mBunscol will take on their Tipperary counterparts at half time of the Munster SHC clash.

“It’s a dream come true for these boys” said Joe Lyons who is coordinator of the Primary Game and Chairman of Cumann na mBunscol Luimnigh.

In total, 484 primary school pupils will line out in this year’s Munster GAA Primary Game. With the introduction of the Round Robin format in the hurling Championship in 2018, the number of senior hurling fixtures in the province has increased from four to 11. The Munster Council has ensured that there will be a Primary Game match, either hurling or camogie, during the interval at each game.

“Many of the marquee names who light up the GAA season have a treasured Primary Game jersey at home,” said Primary Game co-ordinator Joe Lyons.

“Limerick players who started their inter-county career in the Primary Game include Aaron Gillane, Tom and Dan Morrissey and camogie stars Rebecca Delee and Orlaith Kelliher while Ireland and Lions rugby star Conor Murray also played for Limerick in Primary Game football,” explained Lyons.

The Limerick selectors are St Pauls NS Dooradoyle trio Ruairi Walsh, Niamh O’Dea and John Tuohy, along with Ciaran Crowe.

PANEL: Sam Collins (Crecora NS), Ewan Coulter (Lisnagry NS), Killian O’Neill (Killinure NS), Cillian Holmes (Murroe NS), Cathal Fitzgibbon (Tineterriffe NS), Oisin Kennedy (Ahane NS), Shay McCarthy (Scoil Mocheallóg, Kilmallock), Sam Mitchell (Knockainey NS), David Monks (Herbertstown NS), Jack Meade (Ballylanders NS), Jack Roche (Kilfinane NS).

