One change in Limerick U20 hurling team for Wednesday's Munster final with Tipperary

THE Limerick team has been confirmed for Wednesday's Munster U20 Hurling Championship Final.

TUS Gaelic Grounds hosts the decider between Limerick and Tipperary this May 4 at 7.30 - a game which will be live on TG4.

There is one change in the Limerick team from the semi final win over Waterford - John Kirby replacing Joe Sweeney in midfield.

There are also changes among the subs with Patrick O'Donovan and Ronan Lyons included after injuries.

Limerick lost this U20 final, 1-26 to 1-24, to Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh last year.

Five of that starting team replace in situ - captain Jimmy Quilty, vice-captain Aidan O'Connor, senior players Colin Coughlan and Adam English and Chris Thomas. Another four who were introduced as subs are now in the starting team - Ethan Hurley, Fergal O'Connor, Patrick Kirby and Eddie Stokes.

So that's nine of the 19 players used in the 2021 final still involved. Another three starters from last year aren't available - injured duo Diarmuid Hegarty and Michael Keane and the ineligible Cathal O'Neill.

Three years ago Limerick won the Munster Minor Championship - eight of the team that started that final are still in the starting fifteen - O'Connor, Quilty, Hurley, Coughlan, Patrick Kirby, Stokes, English and O'Connor.

LIMERICK: Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock); Chris Thomas (Doon), Fergal O’Connor (Effin), Evan O’Leary (Ahane); Cian Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue), Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), John Kirby (Patrickswell); Adam English (Doon), Aidan O'Connor (Ballybrown), Eddie Stokes (Doon); Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Donnacha O’Dalaigh (Monaleen). Subs: Josh O’Reilly (Ballybrown), Brian O’Meara (Mungret St Pauls), Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Cian O’Donovan (Doon), Joe Sweeney (Adare), Ronan Lyons (Monaleen), Sean Whelan (Cappamore), Patrick Finn (Bruff), Patrick O’Donovan (Effin).