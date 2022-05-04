In Pictures: Limerick footballers enjoy victory banquet for medals won in 2020 season

THE Limerick senior footballers finally got their hands on medals won in the 2020 season on Sunday night.
Just 24-hours after their dramatic penalty shootout win over Clare in the Munster Championship, Limerick gathered in the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare to celebrate their Division Four Allianz League and McGrath Cup titles wins from 2020.
Covid-19 prevented Billy Lee's charges from celebrating those successes until the May Bank Holiday weekend event, where joint-captains Iain Corbett and Donal O'Sullivan and their team-mates received their medals.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Mike Cantwell and Bernie Moloney of Limerick's Local Enterprise Office join Eoin English and Francis Peters, Kilteely Dromkeen Innovations with Judy Tighe and Darragh Keane of sponsors AIB |Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.