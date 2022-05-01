Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Triathlon

Well done to the An Brú trio of Helen Hartigan Edel Foster and Eilís Hennessy who took part in the Joey Hannon Triathlon at UL last Sunday with the first two winning their age categories.

Around & Country and Abroad

Niall Shanahan was third in the Ballintotis 4 mile near Castlemartyr in East Cork in a time of 19:31. The race was tightly contested with the first 4 men in a bunch with just 1100m to go.

Niall O’Callaghan finished 11th in a time of 20:52. The race was eventually won by Michael Harty of East Cork in a time of 19:38. Breda Gaffney, originally from Dromcollougher was third woman for North Cork, crossing the line in 24:12.

John Kinsella prepared for next weekend’s ‘Limerick Marathon’ by winning the ‘Magaluf 10K’ in Spain in a time of 31:12.

Well done to Mike Griffin (3:18:48), Shane Ryan (3:02:38), Robert Bourke (3:41:20) and Marcella McGrath (3:44:26) who ran the Boston Marathon.

Parkrun

Ger Hartnett (19:13) and Catherine Doody (24:50) were first finishers inNewcastle West. Barry Crowe (19:42) and Avril Hurley (20:39) were fastest in Mungret with Bliadhan Glass (17:30) and Serena Tuffy (20:53) best at UL.

Training

Rosemary Ryan will lead Limerick’s first LGBTI+ Running Group which starts on Monday 8th May, 7pm at UL.

Fixtures

The first Great Limerick Run since 2019 takes place this Sunday 1st May.

The Michael ‘Curley’ Cunnningham 4 Mile Road Race takes place on Friday 13th May at 7:30pm in Galbally

The Michal Rejmer 10 Mile Road Race is now just 2 weeks away, taking place on Sunday,15th May, from Limerick Racecourse.

Kilmallock AC announced details of the Zac Bishop Memorial 4 Mile Run/Walk, Friday 27th May 7:30pm, from Deebert House. The Inaugural Ennis 10K and Half Marathon takes place on 17th September