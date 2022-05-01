Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Pictured are four Limerick participants in the Boston Marathon, Robert Bourke, Marcella McGrath, Shane Ryan and Mike Griffin
Triathlon
Well done to the An Brú trio of Helen Hartigan Edel Foster and Eilís Hennessy who took part in the Joey Hannon Triathlon at UL last Sunday with the first two winning their age categories.
Around & Country and Abroad
Niall Shanahan was third in the Ballintotis 4 mile near Castlemartyr in East Cork in a time of 19:31. The race was tightly contested with the first 4 men in a bunch with just 1100m to go.
Niall O’Callaghan finished 11th in a time of 20:52. The race was eventually won by Michael Harty of East Cork in a time of 19:38. Breda Gaffney, originally from Dromcollougher was third woman for North Cork, crossing the line in 24:12.
John Kinsella prepared for next weekend’s ‘Limerick Marathon’ by winning the ‘Magaluf 10K’ in Spain in a time of 31:12.
Well done to Mike Griffin (3:18:48), Shane Ryan (3:02:38), Robert Bourke (3:41:20) and Marcella McGrath (3:44:26) who ran the Boston Marathon.
Parkrun
Ger Hartnett (19:13) and Catherine Doody (24:50) were first finishers inNewcastle West. Barry Crowe (19:42) and Avril Hurley (20:39) were fastest in Mungret with Bliadhan Glass (17:30) and Serena Tuffy (20:53) best at UL.
Training
Rosemary Ryan will lead Limerick’s first LGBTI+ Running Group which starts on Monday 8th May, 7pm at UL.
Fixtures
The first Great Limerick Run since 2019 takes place this Sunday 1st May.
The Michael ‘Curley’ Cunnningham 4 Mile Road Race takes place on Friday 13th May at 7:30pm in Galbally
The Michal Rejmer 10 Mile Road Race is now just 2 weeks away, taking place on Sunday,15th May, from Limerick Racecourse.
Kilmallock AC announced details of the Zac Bishop Memorial 4 Mile Run/Walk, Friday 27th May 7:30pm, from Deebert House. The Inaugural Ennis 10K and Half Marathon takes place on 17th September
Councillor Conor Sheehan who is spearheading the initiative is pictured alongside Ukrainian refugees staying in the old St Lelia’s School in Kileely
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.