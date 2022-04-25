Search

26 Apr 2022

Limerick GAA put iconic John 3:7 sign on permanent display in TUS Gaelic Grounds

Limerick

The late Frank Hogan and his familiar John 3:7 sign

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

25 Apr 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have erected the famed John 3:7 sign in the TUS Gaelic Grounds in tribute to the late Frank Hogan.

For over three decades Hogan and his yellow John 3:7 sign were an ever present at Limerick GAA and indeed many other GAA and sporting occasions to help spread his message: ‘Do not marvel that I said to you, you must be born again’.

Christian Evangelist Frank Hogan, died in March of 2020, aged 81.

Originally from Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, Hogan lived most of his life in Castletroy and was an avid Limerick GAA supporter and one of the most recognisable figures on terraces across the country.

Hogan is survived by his wife Myrna, son Jason, and daughter Natasha.

Over the years, Hogan had a number of his famed yellow signs.

The family donated one to Limerick GAA and it has now been erected under the Mackey Stand and can be viewed when supporters pass through the turnstiles.

The sign was in place for the first time for last Saturday's big Munster SHC clash of Limerick and Waterford.

The Hogan family presented another sign to Aengus D'Arcy of JJ Bowles Pub and it is proudly on display in the Thomondgate establishment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media