Limerick GAA put iconic John 3:7 sign on permanent display in TUS Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK GAA have erected the famed John 3:7 sign in the TUS Gaelic Grounds in tribute to the late Frank Hogan.

For over three decades Hogan and his yellow John 3:7 sign were an ever present at Limerick GAA and indeed many other GAA and sporting occasions to help spread his message: ‘Do not marvel that I said to you, you must be born again’.

Christian Evangelist Frank Hogan, died in March of 2020, aged 81.

Originally from Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, Hogan lived most of his life in Castletroy and was an avid Limerick GAA supporter and one of the most recognisable figures on terraces across the country.

Hogan is survived by his wife Myrna, son Jason, and daughter Natasha.

Over the years, Hogan had a number of his famed yellow signs.

The family donated one to Limerick GAA and it has now been erected under the Mackey Stand and can be viewed when supporters pass through the turnstiles.

The sign was in place for the first time for last Saturday's big Munster SHC clash of Limerick and Waterford.

The Hogan family presented another sign to Aengus D'Arcy of JJ Bowles Pub and it is proudly on display in the Thomondgate establishment.