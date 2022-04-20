In Pictures: Treaty Utd fans cheer side to victory over Wexford FC at Markets Field

TREATY United stretched their unbeaten league run to five games on Monday night when edging past Wexford FC 2-1 in dramatic fashion in their First Division clash at the Markets Field.
TREATY United stretched their unbeaten league run to five games on Monday night when edging past Wexford FC 2-1 in dramatic fashion in their First Division clash at the Markets Field.
Stephen Christopher’s late, late penalty gave Treaty a precious victory over Wexford in their SSE Airtricity League First Division tie.
The visitors looked to have earned a point, but Willie Armshaw was fouled before Cork native Christopher sent the 'keeper the wrong way to the delight of the loyal home support.
The win moved Treaty United up to fourth place in the table. Treaty travel to Longford for their next First Division fixture on Saturday next.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson was on duty for the Limerick Leader at Monday night's game.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures
Stephen Christopher’s late, late penalty gave Treaty a precious victory over Wexford in their SSE Airtricity League First Division tie.
The visitors looked to have earned a point, but Willie Armshaw was fouled before Cork native Christopher sent the 'keeper the wrong way to the delight of the loyal home support.
The win moved Treaty United up to fourth place in the table. Treaty travel to Longford for their next First Division fixture on Saturday next.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson was on duty for the Limerick Leader at Monday night's game.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures