In Pictures: Limerick fans enjoy Munster Championship action in redeveloped Ballyagran

LIMERICK bowed out of the Munster U20 Football Championship this Bank Holiday Easter Monday.
The Seamus O'Donnell managed side exited at the semi final stage after losing 2-15 to 0-5 to Cork.
Limerick had beaten Waterford in round one but had no answer to Cork's power in the second half of this tie, which was played in the recently redeveloped Ballyagran GAA grounds.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in the south Limerick venue for the Munster Championship clash.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Adam Long, National LGBT Federation, Richard Lynch and Lisa Daly, both of Limerick Pride, Mayor Daniel Butler and son Jacob with singer Ann Blake | Picture: Kris Luszczki/ilovelimerick
Mary Immaculate College (MIC) and Microsoft Dream Team delivered lessons to early years educators over the space of two weeks
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.