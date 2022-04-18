Treaty United eye home comforts as Wexford visit Markets Field tonight

Treaty United striker Kieran Hanlon in action against Lorcan Fitzgerald, Wexford FC, in their First Division fixture at the Markets Field last season Pic: Kieran Ryan-Benson
TREATY United will look to extend their four-game unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when hosting Wexford FC at the Markets Field on Easter Monday, 7.45pm.
Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side will be facing their second game in 72 hours as they played out a hard fought 1-1 draw with Athlone Town at Athlone Town Stadium on Good Friday.
Stephen Christopher grabbed a dramatic late equaliser for Barrett's charges in a 1-1 draw with basement side Athlone.
Athlone, who had parted ways with their manager, former Limerick FC boss Martin Russell last weekend, took the lead in the 82nd minute through substitute Success Edogun.
Treaty United currently sit in fifth place in the First Division table, one spot and two points off the promotion play-off places.
Treaty have a game in hand on tonight's opponents Wexford who sit in fourth spot, two points ahead of the Limerick-based side.
HIGHLIGHTS | @AthloneTownAFC 1-1 @TreatyUnitedFC— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 16, 2022
Stephen Cristopher's 89th minute equaliser denied Athlone Town their first win of the season & salvaged a point for Treaty United#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/Jy6exZJbLH
Over 40 gardai, garda staff, friends and family will take part in the Great Limerick Run to raise money for Noah Quish's medical treatment
Signage along the route of the Limerick Greenway was discussed by councillors in the Newcastle West Municipal District
Limerick City and County Council is looking for five artists, creatives or creative industry partners / Picture: Pexels
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.