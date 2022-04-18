Search

18 Apr 2022

Treaty United eye home comforts as Wexford visit Markets Field tonight

Treaty United striker Kieran Hanlon in action against Lorcan Fitzgerald, Wexford FC, in their First Division fixture at the Markets Field last season Pic: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

18 Apr 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United will look to extend their four-game unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division when hosting Wexford FC at the Markets Field on Easter Monday, 7.45pm.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side will be facing their second game in 72 hours as they played out a hard fought 1-1 draw with Athlone Town at Athlone Town Stadium on Good Friday.

Stephen Christopher grabbed a dramatic late equaliser for Barrett's charges in a 1-1 draw with basement side Athlone.

Athlone, who had parted ways with their manager, former Limerick FC boss Martin Russell last weekend, took the lead in the 82nd minute through substitute Success Edogun.

Treaty United currently sit in fifth place in the First Division table, one spot and two points off the promotion play-off places. 

Treaty have a game in hand on tonight's opponents Wexford who sit in fourth spot, two points ahead of the Limerick-based side.

