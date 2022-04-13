All four Limerick games confirmed for live TV coverage in Munster Hurling Championship

ALL four Limerick games in the 2022 group phase in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship will have live television coverage.

This Wednesday, RTE Sport unveiled their schedule for the inter-county GAA season and as All-Ireland champions Limerick feature strongly.

Sky Sports was previously confirmed to show Limerick v Waterford from the TUS Gaelic Grounds in round two on Saturday April 23 at 7pm.

Now RTE Sport have confirmed that the remaining Limerick games - Cork, Tipperary and Clare will be shown on The Sunday Game Live.

All starts this Sunday, with a Munster SHC double header.

Joanne Cantwell will be joined on Sunday afternoon by Shane Dowling, Anthony Daly and Donal Óg Cusack for Limerick v from Páirc Uí Chaoimh (throw-in 4pm) and earlier for Waterford v Tipperary from Walsh Park (throw-in 2pm).

Des Cahill is once again in The Sunday Game hot-seat on Sunday evening alongside Derek McGrath, Liam Sheedy, Colm O'Rourke and Sean Cavanagh for highlights and analysis of the opening weekend in the GAA Championships.

GAAGO will again stream action to GAA fans outside of Ireland. Every game being broadcast on domestic TV will be available for international viewing, plus The Sunday Game Highlights show.

This Sunday's live match coverage will be based in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

On May 8, RTE will be based in the TUS Gaelic Grounds for Limerick v Tipperary at 2pm, followed by an Ulster SFC tie at 4pm.

On May 15, RTE will be based in Cusack Park in Ennis for Limerick v Clare at 4pm, with Waterford v Cork at 2pm.

Today's RTE Sport launch confirmed 35 games areset to be televised live.

There will be 17 hurling games live on RTÉ – nine in Munster, two in Leinster, the Joe McDonagh Cup final and five in the All-Ireland series.

Then there will be 18 live football matches with seven in the provinces (three in Ulster, two in Connacht, one in Munster and one in Leinster), three in the Tailteann Cup and eight in the All-Ireland series.