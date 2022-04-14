Search

14 Apr 2022

Twelve greyhounds and assigned GAA clubs remain in Limerick's Con & Annie Kirby Memorial

Twelve greyhounds and assigned GAA clubs remain in Limerick's Con & Annie Kirby Memorial

Jennifer O'Donnell with Lenson on Ice after a quarter final heat win in the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

14 Apr 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

IT’S semi finals time and things are really beginning to heat up in the €80,00 to the winner 2022 Con & Annie Kirby Memorial at Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Last Saturday night, the four quarter finals took place and there were some amazing performances.

The Kirby action got off to an absolute flier in the opening quarter final as Magical Kuba won with ease to make it back-to-back victories at Limerick for Tipperary trainer Patrick Guilfoyle.

It was all one-way traffic up front for Magical Kuba and the brilliant son of Magical Bale and Impact Miami, owned by the Westwell-Racing-Syndicate, powered clear up the home straight to win by a dominant seven lengths. Da Bold Freddie ran a good race to finish second, while Crafty Kokoro, who occupied the rear of the field for most of the contest, came through with a flying finish to claim the final qualifying position in third. The time was an 28.02.

Ballinabola Ed was unlucky not to claim victory last time out when squeezed out of contention, but he wasn’t to suffer the same fate in the second quarter final as he produced a polished performance for owner Brendan Murphy and Cappawhite trainer Pat Buckley. Staying on strongly on the run for home, Ballinabola Ed powered over the winning line to seal a two and a half-length victory over Deadly Showtime in second, with Pat Buckley also guiding Glengar Scholar into next week’s semi-finals with a strong finish to land the third qualifying position, back in third. The time was an electric 28.15.

Trained in Mooncoin Peter Cronin for Aidan Comerford, Kildare caused a minor upset when landing his heat in great style. Steering a wide course entering the back straight, Kildare sat just a length off the The Other Kobe but he made full use of the outside to swoop around the penultimate corner and go clear.

Kildare stayed on stoutly to cross the line with three parts of a length in hand over his talented rival. The final qualifying position went to Droopys Edison, who recovered well from an early bump, as the clock returned a quick 28.45.

The final quarter-final on the night saw IGOBF National Puppy winner, Scooby Prince, return to his best with a super performance for Steve Noble.

Trained in Tipperary by Jennifer O’Donnell, Scooby Prince was the first head to show at traprise but the blue jacketed runner was outpaced in the early yards as both Lenson On Ice and Swords Rex powered into the opening corner to dispute the lead. Storming to the front in the closing stages, Scooby Prince really took off with only strides remaining and the 9/2 chance sealed a length victory over Lenson On Ice in second. The final qualifying position went to Swords Rex who was a further neck back in third. The time was a brilliant 28.30.

Semi final One: Trap 1 Deadly Showtime (Caherconlish GAA), Trap 2 Swords Rex (Pallasgreen GAA), Trap 3 The Other Kobe (Crecora-Manister GAA), Trap 4 Da Bold Freddie (St Kierans GAA), Trap 5 Kildare (Galtee Gaels GAA), Trap 6 Magical Kuba (Patrickswell Camogie).

Semi final Two: Trap 1 Scoobys Prince (Cappamore Camogie), Trap 2 Crafty Kokoro (Ahane GAA), Trap 3 Droopys Edison (Gerald Griffins GAA), Trap 4 Lenson on Ice (Knockaderry Camogie), Trap 5 Glengar Scholar (Gerald Griffins LGFA), Trap 6 Ballinabola Ed (Mungret St Pauls GAA).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media