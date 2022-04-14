Twelve greyhounds and assigned GAA clubs remain in Limerick's Con & Annie Kirby Memorial

IT’S semi finals time and things are really beginning to heat up in the €80,00 to the winner 2022 Con & Annie Kirby Memorial at Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Last Saturday night, the four quarter finals took place and there were some amazing performances.

The Kirby action got off to an absolute flier in the opening quarter final as Magical Kuba won with ease to make it back-to-back victories at Limerick for Tipperary trainer Patrick Guilfoyle.

It was all one-way traffic up front for Magical Kuba and the brilliant son of Magical Bale and Impact Miami, owned by the Westwell-Racing-Syndicate, powered clear up the home straight to win by a dominant seven lengths. Da Bold Freddie ran a good race to finish second, while Crafty Kokoro, who occupied the rear of the field for most of the contest, came through with a flying finish to claim the final qualifying position in third. The time was an 28.02.

Ballinabola Ed was unlucky not to claim victory last time out when squeezed out of contention, but he wasn’t to suffer the same fate in the second quarter final as he produced a polished performance for owner Brendan Murphy and Cappawhite trainer Pat Buckley. Staying on strongly on the run for home, Ballinabola Ed powered over the winning line to seal a two and a half-length victory over Deadly Showtime in second, with Pat Buckley also guiding Glengar Scholar into next week’s semi-finals with a strong finish to land the third qualifying position, back in third. The time was an electric 28.15.

Trained in Mooncoin Peter Cronin for Aidan Comerford, Kildare caused a minor upset when landing his heat in great style. Steering a wide course entering the back straight, Kildare sat just a length off the The Other Kobe but he made full use of the outside to swoop around the penultimate corner and go clear.

Kildare stayed on stoutly to cross the line with three parts of a length in hand over his talented rival. The final qualifying position went to Droopys Edison, who recovered well from an early bump, as the clock returned a quick 28.45.

The final quarter-final on the night saw IGOBF National Puppy winner, Scooby Prince, return to his best with a super performance for Steve Noble.

Trained in Tipperary by Jennifer O’Donnell, Scooby Prince was the first head to show at traprise but the blue jacketed runner was outpaced in the early yards as both Lenson On Ice and Swords Rex powered into the opening corner to dispute the lead. Storming to the front in the closing stages, Scooby Prince really took off with only strides remaining and the 9/2 chance sealed a length victory over Lenson On Ice in second. The final qualifying position went to Swords Rex who was a further neck back in third. The time was a brilliant 28.30.

Semi final One: Trap 1 Deadly Showtime (Caherconlish GAA), Trap 2 Swords Rex (Pallasgreen GAA), Trap 3 The Other Kobe (Crecora-Manister GAA), Trap 4 Da Bold Freddie (St Kierans GAA), Trap 5 Kildare (Galtee Gaels GAA), Trap 6 Magical Kuba (Patrickswell Camogie).

Semi final Two: Trap 1 Scoobys Prince (Cappamore Camogie), Trap 2 Crafty Kokoro (Ahane GAA), Trap 3 Droopys Edison (Gerald Griffins GAA), Trap 4 Lenson on Ice (Knockaderry Camogie), Trap 5 Glengar Scholar (Gerald Griffins LGFA), Trap 6 Ballinabola Ed (Mungret St Pauls GAA).